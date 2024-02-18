Kim makes Genesis tee time after running to first tee

The train apparently nearly left the station without Tom Kim on Sunday at Riviera.

A PGA Tour Live camera picked up Kim in a brisk trot to the first tee prior to his final-round tee time for the Genesis Invitational. Kim was scheduled to go off at 11 a.m. ET alongside Rickie Fowler, and with an announcer saying, “Kim is hustling, I mean, high-tailing it to the first tee because his tee time is just moments away,” it appears Kim cut things close.

"You almost here? We're about to tee off!"



Me: pic.twitter.com/gj2bcoo0Lj — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 18, 2024

The PGA Tour had recently seen a player miss his tee time. Lucas Glover mis-read a text and was still in his hotel room with his first-round tee time at the WM Phoenix Open just minutes away. He withdrew from the event and was replaced in the field.

The good news: Kim did make his tee time.

The bad news: He parred the easy par-5 opening hole.

