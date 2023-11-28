Kim Kardashian's new comedy movie is coming Netflix

Presley Ann - Getty Images

Netflix has acquired the distribution rights to Kim Kardashian's upcoming comedy, The Fifth Wheel.

Deadline has confirmed that the streaming giant outbid its competitors to buy the hot title, set to be produced by Kardashian alongside co-writer Paula Pell. The script is co-penned by Janine Brito (One Day at a Time).

Plot details for the movie are being kept under wraps, but it's known that Kardashian will play the titular the "fifth wheel" alongside a female ensemble cast. Additional casting is still yet to be announced.

Steve Granitz - Getty Images

Related: Kim Kardashian "unrecognisable" with short hair in new photos

The comedy marks Kardashian's first lead role in a film. The reality TV star and shapewear entrepreneur has had minor roles in 2008's spoof comedy Disaster Movie and the two PAW Patrol films, in which she voices sassy poodle Delores.

The Fifth Wheel is part of Netflix's upcoming mid-budget slate of films, which includes A Family Affair with Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron and Joey King, Lonely Planet starring Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth, Dan Levy's directorial debut Good Grief in which he stars opposite Ruth Negga, Himesh Patel and Luke Evans, and Tyler Perry's Six Triple Eight featuring Kerry Washington.

FX

Related: Love Island star makes surprise cameo on The Kardashians

Meanwhile, Kardashian is enjoying the success of her performance in American Horror Story: Delicate, where she plays a ruthless publicist to Emma Roberts' protagonist Anna Victoria Alcott.

An adaptation of Danielle Valentine's book Delicate Condition, the series sees Kardashian's Sioban Corbyn going to great lengths to secure a spot in the limelight and a shot at an award to her client.

The cast of the season, split into two parts, is rounded out by Matt Crzuchry as Anna Victoria's husband Dex Harding, as well as a bunch of AHS veterans and new faces.

American Horror Story and The Kardashians season 4 are currently streaming on Disney+.







You Might Also Like