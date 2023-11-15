Kim Kardashian says late father contacted her through a medium: ‘It made me smile inside’

Kim Kardashian has shared the moment her late father, Robert Kardashian, communicated with her via a medium.

The defence attorney, who rose to prominence as one of OJ Simpson’s lawyers, died from oesophageal cancer in September 2003, aged 59.

20 years on from his passing, the reality star, 43, revealed that has enlisted the help of psychics and mediums to communicate with him from the other side, which she said give her “reassurance” after his death.

Speaking to GQ magazine, she recalled the moment her father reached out to her with a remark that only she would have known about.

She told the outlet: “My dad had a chip on his tooth and I always said, ‘Dad, get a bonding and fix that tooth’. He’d just laugh and say, ‘Kimberly, no one sees it. It’s fine.’”

During this particular reading with a psychic medium, Kardashian herself had a chipped tooth, which wasn’t public knowledge at the time.

“Your dad is laughing at your tooth,” the medium apparently told her.

“Who would know that?” Kardashian told the publication. “It was nothing that was on the show. It was nothing that I had ever said out loud. Those kinds of things just make me smile inside.”

Kardashian also recalled a touching conversation she had with her father near the end of his life, assuring her that everything will be fine.

She remembered her father telling her: “I know you’re going to be okay. It’s almost like I can see ahead. I know you’re going to be okay, but just take care of your siblings for me. Just make sure you take care of them.”

The Skims founder, 42, has previously discussed her intent to follow in her late dad’s footsteps to become a lawyer, and has been working hard in recent years to achieve that dream.

In late 2021, Kardashian shared the news that she had passed California’s First-Year Law Students’ Examination, also known as the ‘baby bar’, after her fourth try.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: “I know my dad would be so proud and he would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now, but he would have been my best study partner,” she wrote on Instagram as she celebrated her achievement.

“I am told he was notorious for making fun of people who didn’t pass on their first attempt like he did, but he would have been my biggest cheerleader!”