Kim Kardashian’s 'piecey pastry updo' is the ultimate sexy autumn hair inspo

We may be dragging our heels not wanting Summer to be over, but Kim Kardashian just leapt into Autumn with both feet. And no, we aren't just talking about her sultry take on a sweater dress (who knew knitwear could be so svelte?). We're talking about her gorgeous, tousled, tumbling, masterpiece of a hairstyle we're calling a 'piecey pastry updo', thanks to its distinct croissant vibes.

Parted in the centre, long bangs softly frame her face. It's worlds apart from her recent blunt micro-fringe, and though Autumnal AF, it oozes sexy. Who told you Fall was all about hot cocoa and pumpkin patches? Did spooky season just get sexier? We think so.

As the hair is pulled back into, what looks to be a bun (staying on the baked goods theme), you can see how the hair has been teased out and artfully 'distressed' for a messy style that says 'I just swept my hair up like this', but we all know probably took hours and hours.

Hours at the hands of celebrity hair stylist Andrew Fitzsimons that is, the Kardashian go-to for a sure win when it comes to their tresses. And it's not hard to see why, this style is all the sultry Autumn hair inspo we could ask for.

Sincerest apologies to the beanie hats, you will have to wait patiently for Winter this year, because this Fall we're officially doing sauce pot hair. Kim says so.

