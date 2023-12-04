Kim Kardashian lands lead role in sexy legal drama

Stefanie Keenan - Getty Images

American Horror Story star Kim Kardashian is adding another project to her acting resume with a part in a sexy legal drama.

Kardashian is teaming up with AHS creator Ryan Murphy again in what is being described as a high-end, glossy procedural show with adult themes.

Deadline reports that Hulu, which is also home to The Kardashians, is to give the show a big series commitment.

Kardashian will play Los Angeles' most successful divorce lawyer, while her character will also own an all-female law firm. The series is being written by Joe Baken and Jon Robin Baitz, the latter of whom worked with Murphy on the upcoming TV show Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans.

This is the latest acting project that Kardashian has signed on to after she also landed a new comedy movie, The Fifth Wheel. That flick will be heading to Netflix. This will mark Kardashian's first lead role in a movie after she appeared in minor roles in Disaster Movie and two PAW Patrol films, in which she lends her voice to poodle Delores.

Meanwhile, the reality star recently revealed that she now wants an "age-appropriate" boyfriend after her split from Pete Davidson last year.

"I have age limits, guys," Kardashian said. "I need just a little bit more age appropriate. I need like 40s..."

"When you're single and all your friends are married, it's like you have desperation written on your face and everyone under the sun wants to hook you up with someone.

"I'm genuinely just okay being by myself for a minute, and the right situation will come my way."

American Horror Story and The Kardashians season 4 are currently streaming on Disney+.

