Kim Caldwell introduces Nolan Harvath to Lady Vols’ basketball program

First-year head coach Kim Caldwell introduced Nolan Harvath to Tennessee’s basketball program on Thursday. Harvarth will serve as director of women’s basketball sports performance.

“I have had the pleasure of working with Nolan in the past, and he knows what we are trying to accomplish,” Caldwell said. “He sees the vision we have and is dedicated to making sure we are the hardest working team in the country. I know he is going to show up to work focused on ensuring our program is getting better every single day.”

Harvarth served as a member of West Virginia’s strength and conditioning staff from 2020-24.

He worked alongside Caldwell at Glenville State, serving as director of strength and conditioning from 2018-20 and assistant athletic director from 2019-20.

PHOTOS: Kim Caldwell through the years

Adding to the staff 🍊 Nolan Harvath has been hired as the director of women's basketball sports performance. — Lady Vols Basketball (@LadyVol_Hoops) April 25, 2024

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire