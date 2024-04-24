Kim Caldwell discusses Lazaria Spearman signing with Lady Vols

Tennessee announced the signing of Miami basketball transfer Lazaria Spearman on Wednesday.

“We welcome Lazaria to the Lady Vol program and are excited about the height and athleticism she brings to our team,” Tennessee head coach Kim Caldwell said. “It’s not easy to find someone with her combination of length and ability to play in transition.

“She really clicked with our team and is fun to be around. I can’t wait to have her on the court with us.”

The 6-foot-4 forward appeared in 60 games, including 10 starts, at Miami from 2022-24. She averaged 5.8 points and five rebounds per contest, while also recording 26 blocks and 33 steals.

PHOTOS: Kim Caldwell through the years

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire