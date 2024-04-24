Kim Caldwell discusses Alyssa Latham signing with Lady Vols
First-year head coach Kim Caldwell announced the signing of Syracuse freshman transfer forward Alyssa Latham on Wednesday.
“What a great opportunity it is to welcome an ACC All-Freshman Team member and one of the top first-year players in the country,” Caldwell said. “She has a very bright future ahead of her, and we’re excited she has three years where we can work with and develop her. I look forward to seeing how much her game grows.”
Latham played one season at Syracuse during the 2023-24 campaign. She averaged 8.6 points, seven rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, while recording 42 blocks and 38 steals last season.
