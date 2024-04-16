Kim Caldwell announces Tennessee coaching staff

Kim Caldwell was introduced as the Lady Vols’ basketball head coach on April 9.

Caldwell announced her Tennessee assistant coaching staff on Tuesday.

Roman Tubner (former associate head coach and recruiting coordinator at Alabama), Gabe Lazo (former associate head coach and defensive coordinator at Mississippi State), Jenna Burdette (former associate head coach at Marshall) and Angel Rizor (former assistant coach at Marshall) are part of Caldwell’s staff at Tennessee.

“I am very pleased to welcome our new coaching staff members to Rocky Top,” Caldwell said. “It’s an outstanding group of high-energy coaches that is gifted in the areas of recruiting, teaching, motivating, mentoring and player development. I’m so excited to get our basketball team on the court with this group and can’t wait to see what we can collectively do as a staff to help our current players and future Lady Vols become the best they can possibly be.”

PHOTOS: Kim Caldwell introduced as Tennessee’s basketball head coach

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire