Kilpatrick cleared to face Roscommon in SFC tie

Tyrone midfielder Conn Kilpatrick is free for selection for the meeting with Roscommon [Inpho]

Tyrone midfielder Conn Kilpatrick has had his proposed two-game ban set aside and is now available for selection for Saturday's All-Ireland Preliminary quarter-final against Roscommon at Healy Park.

Kilpatrick was cleared at a meeting of the GAA's Central Appeals Committee (CAC) on Friday night.

If the ban had been enacted, Kilpatrick would also have missed a potential quarter-final next week if the Red Hands progress.

The Tyrone player received a straight red card during last weekend's round-robin group fixture against Cork at Tullamore.

He was sent off after an off-the-ball altercation was flagged by a linesman.

His potential suspension had been doubled from one game to two because it was his second straight red of the year - the player having also been dismissed during his side's Allianz Football League win over Roscommon.

The proposed ban was upheld by the Central Hearings Committee during the week but the CAC has now ruled that the influential Kilpatrick should be free to face the Rossies.