Kilmarnock v Celtic: Pick of the stats

Kilmarnock have only lost one of their four meetings with Celtic in all competitions this season (W2 D1). Kilmarnock could win three times in a single campaign against Celtic for the first time, while the last club to do so against the Hoops were Rangers in 2020-21 (four).

Celtic have lost both of their last two visits to Kilmarnock in all competitions, last losing three in a row away to Killie in October 1964.

Including the curtailed 2019-20 season, Kilmarnock are unbeaten in their final home game in each of their last five Scottish Premiership seasons (W3 D2) since a 1-2 defeat to Ross County in 2016-17.

Celtic haven’t won their final away league game (incl. curtailed 2019-20 season) in any of their last five seasons (D3 L2) since a 3-1 win at Hearts in 2017-18.