Kilmarnock v Celtic: Pick of the stats
Kilmarnock have only lost one of their four meetings with Celtic in all competitions this season (W2 D1). Kilmarnock could win three times in a single campaign against Celtic for the first time, while the last club to do so against the Hoops were Rangers in 2020-21 (four).
Celtic have lost both of their last two visits to Kilmarnock in all competitions, last losing three in a row away to Killie in October 1964.
Including the curtailed 2019-20 season, Kilmarnock are unbeaten in their final home game in each of their last five Scottish Premiership seasons (W3 D2) since a 1-2 defeat to Ross County in 2016-17.
Celtic haven’t won their final away league game (incl. curtailed 2019-20 season) in any of their last five seasons (D3 L2) since a 3-1 win at Hearts in 2017-18.
Since the turn of the millennium, the only managers to win more matches against Celtic in all competitions than Kilmarnock’s Derek McInnes (eight) are Walter Smith (10) and Alex McLeish (nine).