Kilmarnock 2-0 Aberdeen: McInnes' men strengthen Euro hopes

Neil Warnock said his Aberdeen team aren't "nasty" enough as his wait for a first Scottish Premiership win continued with defeat at Europe-chasing Kilmarnock.

A dominant first-half display looked to have reaped no rewards for the hosts until Corrie Ndaba popped up at a corner to head home moments before the interval.

With the visitors absent in Ayrshire, more poor defending was punished as Matty Kennedy rolled the ball beyond Kelle Roos and celebrated passionately in front of his former support.

Derek McInnes' men continue their charge for continental football in fourth, while abject Aberdeen remain eighth.

"We need an edge in the club and we don't have an edge," interim manager Warnock said. "They're nice lads, and I'm not saying they're not trying, but you've got to compete physically with a team like this.

"We haven't got enough. We've got [Graeme] Shinnie who talks, and that's about it. We've got to try and give them an edge that they haven't got."

"They're not nasty or anything like that. How many times did Kilmarnock leave the foot in today and the referee doesn't do anything about it? Why don't we leave a foot in? Why don't we be a little bit nasty sometimes? It doesn't do any harm."

Prior to kick-off, the veteran manager said not many people would put money on his side to come away with a win - a sentiment that appeared to be shared by his confidence-shy players in the first half.

The hosts would have headed down the tunnel kicking themselves had Ndaba not nodded the opener on the stroke of half-time after Kilmarnock spurned chance after chance.

Kyle Vassell battered an effort off the upright early on before Stuart Findlay saw his towering header punted off the line by Graeme Shinnie in the most glaring openings.

Warnock was furious at the break, booked for his blustering on the sidelines, but any dressing down delivered to his players didn't seem to have an effect.

Richard Jensen was bullied by Vassell, allowing the striker to square the ball to Kennedy who continued his fine season since departing Pittodrie in the summer with a cool finish.

A pair of wasted chances from defender Findlay emphasised the visitors' frailties, while substitute David Watson failed to finish after his injury-time equaliser at Celtic Park last week.

It could well have been more comfortable, but in a repeat of the same fixture earlier in the season, Kilmarnock collected all three points without even a glancing blow in retort from Aberdeen.

Player of the match - Matty Kennedy (Kilmarnock)

Killie cruise and Aberdeen absent - analysis

For years, Kilmarnock fans cursed McInnes' ability to constantly get results at Rugby Park. As Aberdeen manager, he didn't lose a single game in Ayrshire.

Now, thanks to McInnes sitting in the opposite dugout, the tide has well and truly turned. Kilmarnock have beaten the Pittodrie side three times this season without reply, and are making the kind of charge for Europe that their opponents demand.

The excellent recruitment conducted in Kilmarnock this term continues to bear fruit, with summer signings Ndaba and Kennedy making their mark on this occasion.

Having lost just twice at home this league campaign, and now on a run of one defeat in 14 games in all competitions - which came at rampant Rangers - their pursuit of European football grows stronger by the week.

It was this form that led Warnock to suggest his side were underdogs heading into this meeting, a statement that seemed to draw the ire of some supporters who believe the club's ambitions and outlay aren't being fulfilled.

As the clock ticks down on their chances of reaching the top six, Aberdeen's performances continue to lack any kind of urgency.

Their calamitous defending has been somewhat salvaged by their Bojan Miovski-led offensive front, but the Macedonian was completely isolated as the visitors registered just a single shot on target.

If the veteran manager was brought north of the border to deliver some hard truths and inject short-term steel in this side, his mission is proving unsuccessful so far.

What they said

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes: "The objective at the start of the campaign was to be strong through the cups and improve our away form. It's important we maintain our form rather than just hope we've done enough at this stage - that's the biggest danger to us.

"Getting into the top six would be brilliant for everyone connected to the club given where we were two years ago. It would mean an awful lot and that's what we're working towards."

Interim Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock: "I thought we did alright first half, if I'm honest. Then we gave the goal away. Bojan [Miovski] just slept, he left his man. Instead of being able to do stuff at half-time, they're all flat because they've just conceded a goal."

What's next?

Kilmarnock's excellent home record will be tested when they welcome league leaders Rangers to Rugby Park on Wednesday (19:45 GMT), while Aberdeen host a St Johnstone side just three points below them.