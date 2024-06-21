Kilmarnock training centre receives planning go-ahead

Kilmarnock "aim to start work within the next month" after receiving planning permission for their proposed new purpose-built training centre.

East Ayrshire Council's planning committee made the decision on Friday following public consultation on the plan, which includes two full-size pitches, a training complex and a 250-seat stand located between Kilmarnock and Crookedholm.

Majority shareholder Billy Bowie previously expressed his wish that the Kilmarnock women's team will be based at Bowie Park Training Centre by the end of next year.

It will also eventually serve the men's senior team and their academy teams.

The opening of the new facility will lead to the artificial surface at Rugby Park being lifted and home matches being played on grass in the 2025-26 season.