Kilmarnock & St Mirren wait for European draws

Derek McInnes and Stephen Robinson each have an interest in Wednesday's draws [SNS]

Kilmarnock and St Mirren will feature in Wednesday's Europa and Conference League second qualifying round draws.

Derek McInnes' Killie, fourth in last season's Scottish Premiership, are unseeded in their Europa League draw and could face Ajax, Braga or Rapid Vienna.

Other possible opponents are Cercle Brugge, Molde, Rijeka, Trabzponspor, the winner of Botev Plovdiv's first qualifying round tie with Maribor or the winner of Sheriff Tiraspol v PFC Zire.

Should Kilmarnock lose their tie, they will drop into the Conference League third qualifying round as an unseeded side.

Stephen Robinson's St Mirren, who were fifth in the Premiership last term, are seeded in the Conference League second qualifying round draw and a long list of potential opponents includes Brann, Cliftonville, Hacken and St Patrick's Athletic.

Reduced groupings will be made available by Uefa on Wednesday morning.

The Europa League draw begins at 12:00 BST, with the Conference League at 13:00.

The first-leg matches for both Kilmarnock and St Mirren will be on 25 July, with the return matches on 1 August.

A third qualifying round and a play-off stage precede the group phase of both the Europa and Conference League competitions.

Kilmarnock last featured in European competition in 2019, with St Mirren's most recent involvement dating back to 1987.