Kilmarnock face third trip to Dundee

Kilmarnock face a third trip to Dundee of the campaign on the final day of the Scottish Premiership season.

Derek McInnes' men will also travel to Rangers and St Mirren as they look to secure European football.

Hearts will look to make it three wins from three at Rugby Park this term, while Celtic aim to avenge their two defeats in Ayrshire in the penultimate league outing.

Kilmarnock's post-split fixtures (All times BST)