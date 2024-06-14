Kilmarnock confirm two pre-season schedule

Kilmarnock have announced their pre-season schedule as they gear up for a return to European competition.

Derek McInnes' men will face Paraguayan side Club Cerro Porteno at the end of their month as part of a training camp in Spain.

Upon their return, Killie will take on The New Saints, Queen's Park, Ayr United, Auchinleck Talbot, Barrow and Annan Athletic in friendlies.

The matches against Ayr, Auchinleck, Barrow and Annan will be open to fans while the rest are to be played behind closed doors.

The Rugby Park men will discover their Europa League second qualifying round opponents on 19 June, with the tie to be played on 25 July and 1 August.

The new Scottish Premiership campaign gets under way on the weekend of 3-4 August.

Killie pre-season schedule:

29 June: Club Cerro Porteno, Spain (behind closed doors)

3 July: The New Saints, Rugby Park (behind closed doors)

7 July: Queen’s Park, The City Stadium (behind closed doors)

11 July: Ayr United, Somerset Park, 19:45

14 July: Auchinleck Talbot, Beechwood Park, 14:00

19 July: Barrow, Rugby Park, 19:00

27 July: Annan Athletic, Galabank, 15:00