Kilmarnock chase new signings before European tie
Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes wants "two or three" more signings as he prepares for a Europa League qualifier against Cercle Brugge next month. (Herald)
Read the rest of Friday's Scottish gossip.
Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes wants "two or three" more signings as he prepares for a Europa League qualifier against Cercle Brugge next month. (Herald)
Read the rest of Friday's Scottish gossip.
Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium has never seen anything quite like the South American explosion that radiated throughout the massive arena Thursday night.
Albania's Nedim Bajrami surprised Italy with a goal 23 seconds in at the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament — though it didn't take long for Italy to respond
Mbappé received a yellow card after attempting to return to the field from injury. His status moving forward at the European Championship is unclear.
“There's a bit of fear that it's all ending. It's always there.”
The Copa América, a mini-World Cup for the Western Hemisphere featuring stars like Lionel Messi, kicks off Thursday in the U.S., aiming to captivate both ardent Latino fans and casual American viewers.
The U.S. men’s national team will get its first formidable, official test since the 2022 World Cup at the 2024 Copa América, a stateside soccer extravaganza that begins Thursday and, as U.S. midfielder Tyler Adams said, “feels big.”
Brazil begins its Copa América schedule on June 24 against Costa Rica.
Mbappé will not need surgery to repair his broken nose.
Hernández was previously suspended in 2021 for betting on MLS games.
The European Championships and Copa América, featuring 40 of the top national teams, will likely determine this year's Ballon d'Or winner amid the most open competition for the title of world's best soccer player in years.
Only Kristine Lilly and Tiffany Roberts were younger when they scored for the USWNT.
Olivier Rioux is tall, even for a basketball player.
The Louisville Metro Police Department released photos and videos related to the May 17 traffic incident and arrest of golfer Scottie Scheffler.
College administrators are bracing for the new reality of sharing revenue directly with athletes as part of the terms of the House settlement agreement.
Charlie, 15, is the same age his father was when Tiger won the first of this three straight U.S. Junior Amateur championships in 1991.
Birmingham-Southern fell behind 7–0 in its Division III College World Series matchup with Salve Regina and couldn't overcome the deficit in a 7–5 defeat.
Fred Zinkie examines the trade landscape, revealing players fantasy managers should try to target or get rid of in deals.
Nathan’s is really going to ban 16-time champion Joey Chestnut over a simple sponsorship conflict? That's just un-American.
We continue our 'Data & trends that will define 2024 season' series on the pod by looking at how the run game is making a big comeback in ways that you wouldn't think. There is no better topic, we thought, for Nate Tice to make his pod debut as a full time Yahoo member. Tice joins Matt Harmon to look at how teams are weaponizing their run game and which teams could have great rushing attacks in 2024.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde discuss if rematches are bad for college football, react to kick off times for the College Football Playoff, and remember the Pac-12 after its death.