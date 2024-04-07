Kilmarnock 1-0 Ross County: Key stats

Kilmarnock have scored in their last 14 games in the Scottish Premiership, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of 19 games from 26 November 2017 to 14 April 2018.

Ross County have failed to score in 16 of their 32 games, only Livingston (17) have failed to score more often in the Scottish Premiership this season.

Kyle Vassell has contributed to goals in his last three games in the Scottish Premiership (three goals, one assist).

Ross County have failed to win in their last 44 matches when conceding the opening goal in the Scottish Premiership dating back to 26 February 2022 against St Johnstone.

Kilmarnock have scored in their last nine Scottish Premiership home games.