Kilmarnock 1-0 Livingston: Late Watkins goal deepens visitors' woes

Marley Watkins' goal Kilmarnock gave all three points

Derek McInnes said "they are the best ones to win" after his Kilmarnock side dug out a fortunate late victory over Livingston in the Scottish Premiership.

Marley Watkins prodded home from close range on 88 minutes to the delight of the Rugby Park crowd after substitute Kevin van Veen cushioned a header across the face of goal.

Livingston were the better team for large periods, but were unable to take their chances as their winless league run stretched to 17 games.

Kilmarnock stay fourth in the table, while Livingston remain six points adrift at the bottom.

"The subs made a real contribution and that's what it's all about," McInnes said. "The squad have to be ready.

"They are the best ones to win because it looked so difficult for us at times. You look back on these ones, and it's the all-important goal that Marley scores."

Before kick-off, David Martindale called for his side to pose more of an attacking threat than they have recently, and they edged a distinctly forgettable opening 45. They kept Kilmarnock in front of them, posed a threat on the break and from set-pieces, but were unable to land a telling blow.

Daniel MacKay thought he had put the visitors in front having rounded goalkeeper Will Dennis, but was denied by the offside flag, and Tete Yengi could only slide his shot just wide when played in on goal at the end of the half.

The introduction of Matty Kennedy at the break gave Kilmarnock more spark in forward areas, but their best chances came from dead-ball scenarios.

Liam Donnelly got on the end of an out-swinging corner, and must have thought his flicked header was destined for the back of the net, but Shamal George reacted superbly to parry it to safety.

At the other end, Steven Bradley saw his shot well saved, Scott Pittman had an effort blocked, and Mohammed Sangare scooped a glorious chance over the bar with the goal at his mercy.

The home support were chanting for Van Veen for much of the second half, and the Dutchman had the desired impact when he was finally introduced.

With time ticking away, he peeled away to the back post, got on the end of Kennedy's cross and picked out Watkins, who delivered the decisive blow.

Player of the match - Matty Kennedy (Kilmarnock)

Kennedy came off the bench to great effect. He drove at the Livingston defence at any given opportunity, and created three chances - more than any player on either side

Subs do the job for Killie, relegation looms for Livi - analysis

Kilmarnock huffed and puffed during the first half, as Danny Armstrong and Greg Stewart toiled in wide areas. They had just two shots before the break and were limited to three touches in the opposition box.

However, the superb recruitment done by the club in recent windows means they now have options to turn to when things aren't going to plan, and their bench proved the difference here.

Kennedy's incisive dribbling and Van Veen's clever link-up play got the hosts up the park far better, and chances started to come as a result. Good teams tend to find a way to win when they are below their best, and that is what Kilmarnock did here.

If McInnes and his staff can get Van Veen firing as he did for Motherwell last season, Kilmarnock could go from strength to strength.

Livingston on the other hand look like a side bereft of confidence, one destined for the Championship.

Martindale must have been encouraged and frustrated in equal measure by the way they performed in the first half. They were much improved and caused Kilmarnock plenty of problems, but ultimately it counts for little if you don't take your chances.

The only hope for Livingston in their fight for survival is that Ross County are in a similar state of disarray above them, but even then, they can only catch the Dingwall side if they start winning games.

What the managers said

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes: "The supporters were right not to be happy, but when they got behind us we looked like a team who could go and get the goal.

"Without the subs' impact it would have been far more difficult. Van Veen plays a part in the goal and he brings a calmness when it's panicky."

Livingston manager David Martindale: "I thought defensively we were very good tonight. The difference in the game is the substitutions Kilmarnock could make.

"Over the piece, we had the better chances in the game. It's fine margins at this level and I find it hard to fault the players too much. It's just the execution in the final third that is hampering us."

What's next?

Kilmarnock host Cove Rangers in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup on Saturday (15:00), while Livingston are away to Partick Thistle at the same time.