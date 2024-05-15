Kilmarnock 0-5 Celtic: Analysis

[SNS]

"For those who I need to convince, I will see you here in May" was the message from Brendan Rodgers to a polarised Celtic support on the day of his unveiling last June.

A year later, those who needed convincing have been won over and the decision from the board to bring him back for a second spell has been vindicated.

Even by Rodgers’ own admission, it has been far from vintage from a Celtic side who have made life difficult for themselves at times, but they have clicked into gear at a crucial period while their city rivals have faltered.

For Kilmarnock, it is a night to forget but a season to remember.

The dread of some in the away end travelling to Ayrshire on Wednesday pays testament to the work of Derek McInnes and his players, who have Europe to look forward to next term after proving they are comfortably Scotland’s fourth-best side.