Advertisement

Kilmarnock 0-5 Celtic: Analysis

nick mcpheat - bbc sport scotland
·1 min read
Matt O'Riley scores against Kilmarnock
[SNS]

"For those who I need to convince, I will see you here in May" was the message from Brendan Rodgers to a polarised Celtic support on the day of his unveiling last June.

A year later, those who needed convincing have been won over and the decision from the board to bring him back for a second spell has been vindicated.

Even by Rodgers’ own admission, it has been far from vintage from a Celtic side who have made life difficult for themselves at times, but they have clicked into gear at a crucial period while their city rivals have faltered.

For Kilmarnock, it is a night to forget but a season to remember.

The dread of some in the away end travelling to Ayrshire on Wednesday pays testament to the work of Derek McInnes and his players, who have Europe to look forward to next term after proving they are comfortably Scotland’s fourth-best side.

An image detailing how to follow your Premier League team on BBC Sport: "On the app? Tap the bell icon to get news about your club sent to you. Signed in on a browser? Hit 'Follow' to stay up to date.
[BBC]