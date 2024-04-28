Kilmarnock 0-0 Hearts: Key stats

Kilmarnock are undefeated in their last six games in the Scottish Premiership, their last joint longest unbeaten streak was from 6 December 2023 to 30 December 2023.

Kilmarnock have kept a clean sheet in their last three games in the Scottish Premiership - a run of 387 minutes.

Their last longer run of games without conceding in the competition was four matches from 10 November 2018 to 5 December 2018.

Hearts are undefeated in their last four games in the Scottish Premiership.

Their last longer unbeaten streak was from 16 December 2023 to 17 February 2024, a run of 10 games.