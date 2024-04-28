Kilmarnock 0-0 Hearts: Key stats
Kilmarnock are undefeated in their last six games in the Scottish Premiership, their last joint longest unbeaten streak was from 6 December 2023 to 30 December 2023.
Kilmarnock have kept a clean sheet in their last three games in the Scottish Premiership - a run of 387 minutes.
Their last longer run of games without conceding in the competition was four matches from 10 November 2018 to 5 December 2018.
Hearts are undefeated in their last four games in the Scottish Premiership.
Their last longer unbeaten streak was from 16 December 2023 to 17 February 2024, a run of 10 games.
Hearts have kept a clean sheet in 15 of their 34 games, only Rangers (18) have done this more often in the Scottish Premiership this season. Kilmarnock's haul of 13 is bettered only by Hearts and Rangers.