Killingly's Sumner voted The Bulletin Football Player of the Week

Killingly’s Quinn Sumner has been voted The Bulletin’s Football Player of the Week.

Sumner, a sophomore quarterback, completed 7-of-9 passes for 125 yards and one touchdown in a 49-0 win over Thames River.

Killingly (3-2) hosts Fitch at Morgan Field tonight (Oct. 20) before traveling to East Lyme on Oct. 27.

This week’s Football Player of the Week nominees also included Will Kotcher (Plainfield), Kaleb Moore (Plainfield), and Soren Rief (Killingly).

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Killingly's Quinn Sumner is The Bulletin Football Player of the Week