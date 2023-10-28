Killingly football player posts one of the biggest nights for a runner in state history

On the Killingly High football team's third play from scrimmage on Friday night, senior running back Soren Rief took a pitch, saw a hole open up, and raced 55 yards for a touchdown.

The play was an omen on what would become one of the biggest nights for a running back in state history.

Powered by an offensive line anchored by twins Devin and Darin Exarhoulias, center Thomas Walmsley, and tackle Alexis Ruiz-Ortiz, Rief finished with 431 yards on 44 carries and scored seven touchdowns as Killingly walloped East Lyme, 64-35, at Dick North Field on Friday Night.

Rief broke school records for yards and touchdowns in a single game. It was also the 14th best rushing mark in a game in state history. Sheehan’s Zach Davis holds the record with 543 yards in 2016.

“Credit to the O-line,” Rief said. “They work their butts off all week and then they execute on game day. On our third play we took it to the house. It was just beautiful blocking. I’m really proud of those guys.”

While the Vikings stayed within striking distance with a prolific passing attack, Killingly was churning yards out on the ground.

“We just had a great surge off the line and Soren ran hard. He’s a great runner,” Killingly coach Chad Neal said. “We got great blocks from both tight ends (Ryan Webster, Hayden Allard),and the fullback (Hunter Allard) tonight. All the way around offensively we were solid.”

Killingly trailed just once. Vikings receiver Nicolas Petrini out-leaped a defender in the end zone on a 12-yard TD toss from quarterback Ronin McNamara, giving East Lyme a 7-6 lead.

Killingly scored on all five of their first-half possessions and led 35-21 at halftime.

Other highlights for Killingly included an 89-yard kickoff return for a touchdown from Gabe Torrente; and interception by Joe Gould, off a deflected pass from Anthony Oates; and a 9-yard touchdown run from Hayden Allard.

McNamara tossed four touchdown passes, including two to Greg Paige, while Aidan Patterson had two rushing touchdowns for the Vikings (4-3).

“Coach told us all week we needed this win,” Rief said. “East Lyme is a good football team. We knew it would be hard to come down here in a pretty hostile environment but we got the job done.”

Killingly senior Soren Rief (34) rushed for 431 yards and seven touchdowns in a 64-35 win over East Lyme on Friday night.

Key play

Killingly led 28-21 late in the first half and was ready to punt the ball away for the first time. The punt was fumbled over the head of Gould, who scooped it up and kicked the ball against the oncoming Vikings’ rush. Gould got the ball away but was knocked down.

The resulting roughing-the-kicker penalty gave Killingly a first down. Five plays later, Rief scored from 3 yards out and Cooper Logee’s extra point made it 35-21.

“That was a huge play,” Neal said. “We just moved Gould to punter this week and it was a heads up play to kick it and get rid of it.”

What’s next

Killingly (4-3), which kept its Class L state playoff hopes alive, hosts Ledyard on Thursday, Nov. 2 at 6:30 p.m.

“We’re not eliminated,” Rief said. “We have a big goal sheet in the locker room and that’s one of our goals. Qualify for the playoffs and hopefully make it to a state championship game.”

