Killingly falls to 0-2 with loss at Notre Dame-West Haven

WEST HAVEN – It’s been nearly a decade since Killingly opened its football season with two straight losses. And with a 14-7 halftime lead against Notre Dame-West Haven, it appeared Killingly was in a good spot to make amends for a season opening defeat against Masuk.

But the defending Class M state champions had other ideas.

Notre Dame reeled off four unanswered touchdowns, including two in the final minute of regulation, and upended Killingly, 34-14, in a key Connecticut Football Alliance matchup before a big crowd at Veterans Memorial Field in West Haven.

Killingly (0-2) trailed 21-14 and had possession with 4:45 left in regulation but couldn’t get a first down from their own 24-yard line when a fourth-and-6 pass was deflected near the line of scrimmage.

Four plays later, Green Knights sophomore quarterback Joe Capasso raced 19 yards for a touchdown to make it 28-14 with 1:03 remaining.

Notre Dame senior Dominick Basti returned an interception 75 yards for a touchdown on the game’s final play.

“We have to make plays,” Killingly coach Chad Neal said. “They didn’t make too many adjustments. We missed tackles. We had opportunities but guys have to be more disciplined in their assignments.”

Notre Dame (1-1), which was also coming off a season opening loss, grabbed a 7-0 lead on their first drive when Capasso found Bastri open for a 31-yard touchdown pass play.

Killingly pulled within 7-6 on senior Soren Rief’s 1-yard TD plunge early in the second quarter.

Late in the second quarter, Rief took a pitch and lofted a gorgeous 30 yard touchdown pass to sophomore Aiden LaMotte. Sophomore Hayden Allard ran in the two point conversion and Killingly led 14-7 at intermission.

Killingly senior Soren Rief runs for a big gain against Notre Dame-West Haven on Friday at Veterans Memorial Field.

Key play

Leading 14-6 midway through the third quarter, Killingly looked to have Capasso bottled up on a fourth-and-6 play from the Killingly 26-yard line. But Capasso scrambled around the backfield and found Basti, who made a sliding first down catch at the 10.

Two plays later Capasso scored from two yards out to tie it at 14.

Killingly junior Everton Brown looks to escape a Notre Dame tackler Friday in West Haven.

They said it

“We are not good enough to make mistakes like jumping offside and late hits to win football games like this,” Neal said. “We have to be disciplined as a football program. We also had a turnover in the red zone and we can't make those mistakes. Tonight was very uncharacteristic for our teams.”

Killingly sophomore Hayden Allard looks for running room against Notre Dame-West Haven. The Green Knights prevailed, 34-14.

What’s next

Killingly travels to Windham on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 7 p.m.

“We played two very good football programs (Masuk and Notre Dame) and now we open our league play,” Neal said. “We’ve got to get better and it will start tomorrow morning.”

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Killingly falls short against defending Class M champions