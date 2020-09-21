I was killing the team – Mahomes frustrated by slow start in Chiefs' win

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes felt he was "killing the team" early before a comeback win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chiefs rallied from a 17-6 deficit in the third quarter to beat the Chargers 23-20 in overtime in the NFL on Sunday.

The reigning Super Bowl champions were also behind late before Harrison Butker drilled a 30-yard field goal to force OT, prior to his 58-yard effort winning the game for the Chiefs.

Mahomes, who finished 27 of 47 for 302 passing yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 54 yards, took responsibility for the Chiefs' slow start.

"I think I was so frustrated at the beginning of the game because I knew it was just me that was killing the team," the quarterback told reporters.

"Guys were getting open, the line was giving me enough time, but I wasn't making the throws in the right spots.

"I take that upon myself, I have to find a way to start better, not put ourselves in a hole like that so it's not so hard at the end of the game."

The Chiefs' comeback saw them improve to 2-0 after a win over their AFC West rivals.

Mahomes, the 2018 NFL MVP and the Super Bowl LIV MVP, said it was important for the Chiefs to win despite being below their best.

"It means a lot," he said. "Obviously we didn't play the way we wanted to play, but to find a way to win, I think that when you get to the playoffs or when you get to later in the season and trying to make these runs, not every game is going to be a blowout, not every game you're going to be winning the whole entire game, there's going to be difficult situations.

"There's great football players all around this league and so we have to find a way to win no matter what adversity hits us and no matter what situation we're in in the game."

The Chiefs will face the Baltimore Ravens (2-0) in Week 3.