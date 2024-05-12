'Killie's celebrations something we want' - O'Hara

St Mirren captain Mark O'Hara wants to experience the high of securing European football after watching Kilmarnock's jubilant celebrations on Saturday.

Killie secured their place in the Europa League second qualifying round with a 1-0 win in Paisley on Saturday, and ended the Buddies' hopes of a fourth-place finish.

Stephen Robinson's side are still on course for fifth and Europa Conference League qualification though, and O'Hara is determined to finish the job against Hearts on Wednesday.

"The good thing is we’ve got another chance on Wednesday to put things right," said the 28-year-old.

"We want that feeling Wednesday night that Kilmarnock had; watching those celebrations is something we want."

O'Hara says Kilmarnock's game management is something they can take lessons from as St Mirren prepare for their final two games of the season.

"It's about what we can learn from how Kilmarnock defend and how they saw out the game," he said.

"I think if we get ourselves in front Wednesday night, we can hopefully put things right."