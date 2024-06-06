Killie reveal new kits

It's new kit day at Rugby Park.

Kilmarnock have revealed their offerings for season 2024/25, when the Ayrshire side will venture into Europe for just the second time in 23 years.

The club say the home kit is a nod to their only top-flight title, secured on the final day of the 1964/65 season.

It is their first home strip to feature stripes all away around the top in the last 10 years.

Meanwhile, the more funky away top commemorates the club's dominance in the Ayrshire Cup - a defunct competition that Killie won 46 times, leading closest rivals Ayr United by 23 triumphs.

The Thistle pattern replicates the design of the trophy, which was last contested in 1998.