[BBC]

We asked for your views after Killie's 5-0 defeat to Celtic at Rugby Park.

Here's what some of you had to say:

Robert: Kilmarnock have had a brilliant season when you think where we were three seasons ago. Fourth and Europe is brilliant, Celtic were up for it, and Killie looked like they were heading to the beach. However, we had a refereeing performance that highlighted why no Scottish referees are at the Euros, and Willie Collum isn't the answer. Complete overhaul needed.

Jim: Celtic didn't need much help but the decision by the referee early in the game set the whole pattern for the night. They didn't stop for the head injury to our player but did so for Celtic later on in the game. Dereck McInnes should be proud of his players but on the night Celtic were miles better than us.

Robert: It would be churlish to say anything other that Celtic were excellent, at times unplayable. They played with a speed and movement that we couldn't match. They certainly didn't need a helping hand with the first goal which they got.

Adam: Only one team turned up I’m afraid and it wasn’t Killie. We sat back and gave them far too much time and possession, no shutting them down or even pressing them in their own half.