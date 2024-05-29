Killie the 'right choice' for 'natural finisher' Anderson

Bruce Anderson says the chance to play European football had him "chomping at the bit to sign" for Kilmarnock despite offers from elsewhere.

The 25-year-old striker, who will join on a two-year deal when his Livingston contract expires, said: "My first competitive game will be in the Europa League, that’s massive.

"These are the types of games you want to play in as a player, to test yourself at the highest level.

"I had options, what made Kilmarnock feel like the right choice though was watching them last season, the way they play really suits me."

Manager Derek McInnes believes "natural finisher" Anderson can give Killie more cutting edge.

"Last season we had so many crosses, so many penalty box entries, good situations, someone like Bruce can hopefully give us more attacking threat," McInnes said.

"We leaned heavily on Marley [Watkins] and Kyle [Vassell] last season, so us having as many strong options up top will be really important to us.

"Scoring goals is natural and instinctive for Bruce, he knows the league and he knows how we work as coaches, he has given himself the best possible chance of succeeding."