Killian Tillie returning to Gonzaga lineup on Monday night

Gonzaga forward Killian Tillie is probable to return to the Bulldogs’ lineup as soon as Monday night.

Head coach Mark Few told Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports that Tillie would play against Pepperdine in the WCC tournament Monday night as long as there were no issues that came up before the game.

“If he feels good after shootaround [he’ll play]” Few said to Rothstein: “That is the plan.”

Tillie has been limited to only nine games this season as he’s been dealing with a partially torn ligament in his foot. One of the nation’s better frontcourt players last season, Tillie is only putting up 6.0 points and 4.2 rebounds per game on the season. As a sophomore last year, Tillie put up 12.9 points and 5.9 rebounds per game while shooting 58 percent from the floor and 47 percent from three-point range.

Transfer forward Brandon Clarke has emerged as a more-than-suitable replacement for Tillie as he’s emerged as an All-American this season. But Tillie’s addition to the Gonzaga rotation would be huge for depth as freshman Filip Petrusev hasn’t played consistent minutes over the last few months.

The Bulldogs are trying to lock up a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament as the WCC semifinals continue on Monday.