Killian Hayes with a deep 3 vs the Charlotte Hornets
Killian Hayes (Detroit Pistons) with a deep 3 vs the Charlotte Hornets, 12/14/2022
"I do believe that. They want to trade me."
Steph Curry and Steve Kerr were irate after a no-call on a 3-pointer in the first quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Former Texas Tech basketball coach Pat Knight reflected on his friendship with Mike Leach on Tuesday.
Joakim Noah crashed Tom Thibodeau's press conference ahead of the Chicago Bulls' matchup with the New York Knicks and the two old colleagues had jokes for each other.
Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota is out. Literally. After being benched for rookie Desmond Ridder for performance reasons, Mariota has left the team. And the team doesn’t know if he’ll be back. Coach Arthur Smith has said Mariota will be placed on injured reserve. The minimum four-game absence would knock him out for the rest of [more]
On Thursday, the Falcons told quarterback Marcus Mariota he’d be benched. The next day, he left the team. It’s a confusing situation, exacerbated by an erroneous item from SI.com claiming that Mariota’s partner had a baby had a baby on Tuesday of this week. If true, that would explain his absence from the team. The truth, [more]
De’Aaron Fox had 27 points and 10 assists, Domantas Sabonis added 21 points and 20 rebounds and the Sacramento Kings held on to beat the Toronto Raptors 124-123 on Wednesday night. Malik Monk scored 24 points and Terence Davis had 19 against his former team as the Kings overcame a 16-point second-quarter deficit to beat the struggling Raptors. Kings coach Mike Brown was ejected after picking up two technicals with 9:09 left in the third quarter.
The star-studded contest at Sierra Canyon High School drew a slew of basketball royalty and celebrities.
Lineker said he was focused on calling out corruption, regardless of which country was hosting the tournament
Dansby Swanson went from No. 4 of the “big four” shortstops available on the market to holding all the cards.
Chris Russo was highly critical of the Giants' massive 13-year, $350 million contract for Carlos Correa.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is officially listed as questionable for Thursday night's game at Seattle after injuring his ribs and oblique in an impressive first start in his career. Purdy was limited during the light practices all week because of the injury. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday a final decision on Purdy's status wouldn't be made until the day of the game against the Seahawks.
Here is a look at the World Cup prize money table and the full list of how much each nation received based on their performance in Qatar.
Rookie Wire took a look at the top first-year players over the last two weeks of the 2022-23 season.
Can France become the first team in 60 years to go back-to-back?
The Bucks welcomed in “Milwaukee West” on Tuesday, as the defending champion Golden State Warriors made their only regular-season trip into Fiserv.
December 15 marks the unofficial start of the trade season. Seventy-four players who signed contracts last summer will now be eligible to be moved by their teams. That means more than 15 percent of the players under full-time contracts can be ...
The Lakers could be looking to trade for Jae Crowder, a veteran forward who could plug at least one hole for them.
The Kings reportedly are showing interest in Pistons' big man Nerlens Noel.
Jaylen Clark scored 19 points, Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 14 and No. 16 UCLA cruised to an 87-60 win over future Big Ten rival No. 20 Maryland on Wednesday.