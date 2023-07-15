Killeen Shoemaker safety commits to Texas Tech

Texas Tech fans flash the Guns Up before a game at Jones AT&T Stadium.

The Texas Tech football program picked up a commitment Saturday from Killeen Shoemaker safety Malik Esquerra, the sixth defensive back to pledge to the Red Raiders for their 2024 class. He announced his decision on social media.

Esquerra, listed at 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds, was a first-team all-District 4-5A Division I honoree last season. He was credited with 68 tackles, including two tackles for loss, and four interceptions. Shoemaker finished 8-3.

Among recruiting services, On3 ranks Esquerra as the No. 82 recruit in the state this year, and 247Sports ranks him No. 95.

Esquerra chose Tech over Nebraska. He took campus visits to those two schools as well as to Oregon State, Oklahoma State and TCU. He also was offered scholarships by Vanderbilt, Sam Houston State and North Texas.

Esquerra is a hurdler in track and field. He ran a personal record of 14.37 seconds in wind-legal conditions of 2.0 meters per second at the Texas Relays. The time was 17th in a field of 56.

The Red Raiders have 18 players committed for the class, all from Texas high schools. The Tech class is ranked No. 24 in the nation by On3, tied for No. 28 in the nation by Rivals and No. 29 by 247Sports.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Killeen Shoemaker safety Malik Esquerra commits to Texas Tech football team