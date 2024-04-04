Kilgore upsets Tribe, 1-0, in regional quarterfinal contest

Apr. 3—HENDERSON — East Texas soccer powers Jacksonville and Kilgore faced off at Henderson Lions Stadium Tuesday night where the Bulldogs upset the Tribe, 1-0, in a Class 4A, Region II Quarterfinal.

Adan Reyes, a senior forward, scored the only goal of the evening in the first half giving Kilgore the win and a trip to the regional tournament where the Bulldogs (23-2-2) will go up against Wilmer-Hutchins at 11 a.m. Friday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.

Jacksonville, who was attempting to qualify for its second-consecutive regional tournament, ends the year with a 22-5-1 worksheet.

The Tribe, who are slated to graduate 11 seniors later this year, will be moving up to Class 5A next season.