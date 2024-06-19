Kilgore College to host pickleball clinic

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Kilgore College Excel Health Club (KC Excel) is hosting a clinic for those looking to step up their pickleball game.

According to a release, the clinic will be held on Saturday from 9 – 11 a.m. at Kilgore College’s Park Fitness Center and costs $5 to attend. Kilgore College said the clinic will be taught by Jessica Guire, a certified instructor by the Professional Pickleball Registry.

There will be open play available at the courts after the clinic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“The newly installed pickleball courts at KC EXCEL offer one of the largest and most modern venues for the sport in East Texas.” Kilgore College

More information about the event or KC Excel can be found at their website.

