Kilgore Bulldogs soccer headed to the regional finals

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Kilgore Bulldogs knocked off the top team in the state earlier this week, beating Jacksonville 1-0 in the regional quarterfinals.

But the Dogs were not satisfied, and on Friday, blanked Wilmer-Hutchins, beating the Eagles 2-0.

Now, Kilgore will get ready to take on Panther Creek this Saturday at 11 a.m. in Tyler, with a spot in the 4A state tournament on the line.

