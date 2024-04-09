Kilgore Bulldogs prepare for 4A state soccer tournament

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — The Kilgore boys soccer team gathered Monday for their final practice at R.E. Saint John Memorial Stadium this season.

They’re two wins away from their first state title since 2017 and senior Leandro Yzaguirre wants to bring home a ring.

Kilgore Bulldogs are headed to the 4A Boys State Soccer Tournament

“We wanna go out as a bang, you know, for the class of 24,” Yzaguirre said.

The Bulldogs are locked in and focused.

“We have a job to do but obviously the job’s not finished. The job is to win a state title,” Yzaguirre said.

With undefeated Boerne waiting in Wednesday’s 4A state semifinal, the Bulldogs don’t have much time for reflection.

“It’s going to be a good game of course but it’s just another game. We’re gonna go 100 percent,” Yzaguirre said.

Kilgore is really good too.

The Bulldogs knocked off top-ranked Jacksonville April 2nd and head coach Hector Peralez said his team is playing its’ best at the right time.

“We’re in form. The freshmen have come a long ways. They’re making really big plays for us. Our defense is pretty lockdown. We haven’t let a goal in in at least three games,” Peralez said.

A big key to the Bulldogs success this season?

Just ask senior Adan Reyes who is quick to credit the young guys.

“They all have that same drive and that fight in them and I feel like that’s what separates them from other freshmen,” Reyes said.

Reyes said members of the 2017 state title-winning team, along with a few of his former teammates, have offered up their support of this year’s team.

Reyes, Yzaguirre, and the rest of the Bulldogs are ready to bring home the hardware to Kilgore.

“Aw man it would probably be the best feeling in the world. I mean not only just to me but to the guys. We always been talking it since we were middle school, grade school. Since the 2017 class won it we were like ‘Man, we want one too,’” Yzaguirre said.

Kilgore (25-2-2) plays Boerne (21-0) Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. in Georgetown for a trip to the 4A state title game.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.