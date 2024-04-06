Kilgore Bulldogs are headed to the 4A Boys State Soccer Tournament

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — It has been seven years since the Kilgore Bulldogs made it to the boys’ soccer state tournament, and on Saturday they ended the drought.

Kilgore Bulldogs soccer headed to the regional finals

Kilgore beat Panther Creek 2-0 in the 4A Regional Final, punching their ticket to Georgetown.

The Bulldogs will play in the state semifinal on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. and if they win, they will play for the state championship on Friday at 2:30 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.