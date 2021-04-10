Kilgore boys soccer dominates all-district
Apr. 10—Their season might have ended early, but that doesn't change the dominance Kilgore High School's boys soccer team had yet again in District 15-4A.
The Bulldogs won every single game they played in district, until the regular season finale and a shootout loss to Henderson.
Coaches obviously kept that in mind when voting for the 15-4A All-District team. Kilgore senior Richie Avalos was named the district's overall most valuable player, and another senior, Izaiah Ramirez, was named co-defensive midfielder of the year, along with Center's Aaron Gonzalez. Kilgore freshman Leo Yzaguirre, a defender, was named newcomer of the year, and the Bulldogs won the district's team sportsmanship award. Kilgore coach Tom Wait was named coach of the year.
No media is involved in all-district voting; it's chosen completely by the coaches of the programs in the district, namely Kilgore, Henderson, Center, Tatum, Waskom, Sabine and Spring Hill.
Speaking of Sabine: Cardinals senior Eduardo "Lalo" Jaimes was named offensive most valuable player for the all-district team, and Henderson's Jefferson Torres, also a senior, was named defensive MVP.
Other superlatives included Henderson's Brandon Guevara and Tatum's Miguel Torres named co-attacking mids of the year; Center's Adrian Medrano, a defender, was named sophomore of the year; Carthage's Jacob Whatley, also a sophomore, was named keeper of the year; and Spring Hill senior Jonathan Alvarez was named best utility player.
Kilgore players named all-district first-team: Midfielder Max Torres, a sophomore; defender Efrain Mojica; and goalkeeper Daniel Estrella. Sabine's Ty Francisco, a defender, was also named all-district first team.
Others on the first team: forwards Pedro Garcia (Carthage), Henderson's Trust Carston, and Tatum's Adrian Olguin; midfielders Daniel Rodriguez (Henderson), Javier Landon and Adrian Huerta (Center), and Alan Chavez (Tatum); and defenders Coby Sharp (Henderson), Jose Hernandez (Center); Hernan Sandoval (Tatum), and Jonathan Medrano (Carthage).
Kilgore forward Adrian Estrella, a junior, was named second-team all-district, as were his teammates, freshman midfielder Jacob Contreras and sophomore defender Josue Rosas.
Also chosen second-team all-district were forward Omar Rodriguez (Tatum), mids Dalton Collinsworth (Carthage), Taylor White (Henderson) and Jose Meza (Waskom), and defenders Val Fajardo (Henderson), Chris Bessey (Tatum), and Corvin Withrow (Spring Hill); and Henderson keeper Dalton Gonzalez.
Kilgore players named honorable mention all-district: senior forward Tray Epps, junior midfielder Ricardo Cedillo, sophomore forward Angel Rico, and freshman midfielder Gio Araujo.
Honorable mention all-district for Sabine: senior keeper Rodolfo Fierros, junior midfielder Oscar Gonzalez, sophomore mid Cam Childress; and freshman defender Luke Kirkindoll.
Also named honorable mention all-district: For Henderson, Juan Navarro, Enrique Garza, and Anthony Jaime. For Center: Peter Tu, Luis Gonzalez, Benji Garcia, and Miguel Guerrero. For Carthage: Logan Ortigo, Jose Hernandez, Carlos Velazquez, Irvin Jiminez, and Alan Barcenas.
For Tatum: Isaac Gurrola, Allan Sandoval, Oscar Ovalle, and Jacob Folds. For Spring Hill: Grant Fisher, Brian Vaca, Gersain Saenz, and Erick Estrada. And for Waskom: Chris Washington, Elijah Patrick, Jovaine Agundiz, Cameron Washington, Anthony Zuniga, and Marcy Blas.
Kilgore players who earned academic all-district distinction (an 85 or above GPA) were Anthony Salinas, Danny Estrella, Derrick Garcia, Leo Yzaguirre, Valente Cedillo, Ricardo Cedillo, Richie Avalos, Jobani Chavez, Gio Araujo, Efrian Mojica, Adrian Herrera, Max Torres, Josue Rosas, Jacob Contreras, Isaac Gutierrez, and Angel Rico.
Academic all-district honorees for Sabine: Ty Francisco, Rodolfo Fierros, Jonathan Martinez, Julian Rodriguez, Oscar Gonzalez, Mason Lee, Dylan Stafford, Camden Childress, Uriel Sifuentes, Colin Etheridge, Jordon Lowe, and Kevin Maldonado.