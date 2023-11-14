Kilff Kingsbury is not a top-tier candidate for the Texas A&M job

Kliff Kingsbury is a fascinating figure to watch as the coaching carousel begins to spin. The former head coach of the Arizona Cardinals has spent the 2023 season as an offensive analyst and quarterback coach for the USC Trojans.

Kingsbury was fired by the Cardinals in January after a 4-13 season. He went 28-37-1 in four years with Arizona, making the playoffs once.

Kingsbury spent six seasons as Texas Tech‘s head coach, going 35-40 from 2013 through 2018 and guiding the school to three bowl games. He also spent two seasons as Houston‘s co-offensive coordinator and one season in the role at Texas A&M.

Kingsbury is known as a quarterback guru, having a hand in developing quarterbacks such as Heisman winners Johnny Manziel, Baker Mayfield, and Caleb Williams, along with NFL players Patrick Mahomes, Case Keenum, Kyler Murray and Kyle Allen.

Kingsbury’s contract with the Cardinals ran through 2027. He got fired 10 months after signing a six-year extension. That means that the vast portion of his income is still expected to come from the NFL.

While “Coach Handsome” is a candidate at Texas A&M, he only has an outside chance at the job. There are way stronger and more qualified candidates for the Aggies’ head coaching job.

Mike Elko, Mike Norvell, Kalen DeBoer, Jeff Traylor, Jonathan Smith and Urban Meyer are more likely candidates. The second tier starts with Kingbury, Dan Quinn, Glenn Schumann, Sherrone Moore and Jedd Fisch.

