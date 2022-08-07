Veteran linebacker Kiko Alonso signed with the Saints last week, but he had second thoughts about whether he wanted to keep playing almost immediately.

After participating in one practice with the Saints, Alonso has decided he’s done, and the Saints have officially announced his retirement.

The 31-year-old Alonso was a second-round pick of the Bills in 2013. After two seasons in Buffalo, his college coach Chip Kelly traded for him in Philadelphia, sending LeSean McCoy to Buffalo in the deal. The next year, with Kelly gone, Alonso was traded to Miami, where he played three seasons. He then played for the Saints in 2019, was traded to the 49ers in 2020 and didn’t play at all in 2021.

Now he had decided to walk away from the game.

Kiko Alonso retires after one practice with Saints originally appeared on Pro Football Talk