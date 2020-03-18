Kiko Alonso will remain in New Orleans on restructured deal

Linebacker Kiko Alonso will remain in New Orleans, agreeing to a restructured deal, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Alonso, 29, was scheduled to make $8.7 million for next season.

He will get a chance to earn back the money through playing-time incentives, Amie Just of The Times-Picayune reports.

The Saints traded for Alonso after the preseason, and he played 13 regular-season games. He missed three games with a quadriceps injury and tore his anterior cruciate ligament in the wild-card loss to the Vikings.

He made 31 tackles, three tackles for loss, two quarterback hits and a pass defended.

