Kiko Alonso, no stranger to QB cheap shots, ejected after hit on Bills QB Josh Allen

Miami Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso’s 2018 season ended early.

Alonso started a brawl when he hit a sliding Josh Allen in the third quarter of the Buffalo Bills’ season finale against the Dolphins. Alonso missed Allen initially but he nailed Allen with his leg on the follow-through. Earlier in the game, Alonso got an unnecessary roughness call, and his hit on Allen touched off a fight.

Kiko Alonso (@elbravo_47) back at it again with a dirty kill-shot attempt on #GoBills QB Josh Allen 🤦🏾‍♂️ [Alonso was ejected from the game.]#MIAvsBUF pic.twitter.com/hm7TuKb9Ly — Yahoo Sports NFL (@YahooSportsNFL) December 30, 2018





Bills offensive Jordan Mills and Dolphins defensive end Robert Quinn were ejected in the aftermath of Alonso’s hit on Allen. Quinn wouldn’t let go of Mills during the fight, even when officials were trying to separate them.

Miami Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso was ejected in Week 17. (Getty Images)

Alonso has a history of dirty hits. He avoided a suspension for a brutal hit on a sliding Joe Flacco last season, though he was fined. He was also fined last season for a hit on Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. In 2013, he was involved in a controversial play as he hit a sliding Brian Hoyer, then with the Browns, and Hoyer’s knee bent awkwardly and tore his ACL.

The NFL usually treats ejections as time served, so it’s unlikely Alonso, Quinn or Mills have any carry-over suspension to the 2019 season. But given that Alonso has a history with illegal hits on quarterback, there’s no guarantee he won’t face further punishment.

