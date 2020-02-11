Kiko Alonso “making great strides” in rehab from ACL surgery

Saints middle linebacker Kiko Alonso knows the drill, and unfortunately for him, he knows it well.

Alonso is rehabbing from a third torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Dr. Sharif Tabbah, a Miami-based physical therapist, posted an update on Alonso’s rehab Monday, writing that Alonso is “making great strides.” Tabbah also shared a video on Instagram of Alonso working on balance, stabilization and coordination.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“Stay tuned as we take Kiko through the process and return to play! #probowl2021 #comebackseason,” Tabbah wrote.

Alonso made 31 tackles, three tackles for loss, two quarterback hits and a pass defensed this season.

He first tore the ACL in his right knee while at Oregon. He tore his left ACL before the 2014 season while playing for the Bills and aggravated it in 2015, missing five games.

His most recent ACL tear came in the postseason loss to the Vikings.