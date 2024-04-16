Kiki Jefferson of Louisville Cardinals selected by Minnesota Lynx in 2024 WNBA Draft

Louisville guard Kiki Jefferson is headed north after being selected 31st by the Minnesota Lynx in the 2024 WNBA Draft on Monday.

The Lynx ended the season sixth in the West with a 19-21 record after losing their last two games. They also drafted Utah forward Alyssa Pili, who was selected with the eighth pick.

Jefferson helped the Cardinals to a 24-10 record in her lone season with the program. The James Madison transfer led the team with 12.3 points per game while also averaging 4.5 rebounds 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game to earn All-ACC second team honors. One of her best performances was against Boston College when she produced a season-high 27 points to go along with seven rebounds and four assists in the 88-60 win on Jan. 25. She ended her college career as a 2,000-point scorer and was named to the Cheryl Miller Award Top 10 List, which honors the nation's top small forward.

Jefferson is now the 17th U of L player to hear her name called in the WNBA draft and 15th under head coach Jeff Walz. She's only the second player from the program to be drafted by the Lynx, joining Asia Taylor (2014). The Cardinals have had a pick in six of the last seven drafts, with Emily Engstler and Kianna Smith coming off the board in 2022.

