Kiké Hernandez has record-setting night, smashing three homers for Dodgers

On a night where every Los Angeles Dodgers hitter performed, Kiké Hernandez was the star. The 26-year-old outfielder played the lead role in the team’s dismantling of the Chicago Cubs, belting a record-setting three home runs in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series.

Hernandez gave everyone a glimpse of what was to come during his first at-bat. With the Dodgers already leading 1-0, Hernandez led off the second inning with a solo shot against Cubs starter Jose Quintana.

His next time up, Hernandez put the game out of reach. With the bases loaded, he drilled a grand slam on a first-pitch slider from Hector Rondon, giving the Dodgers a 7-0 lead. Hernandez’s grand slam had Magic Johnson going crazy at the Lakers’ home opener.

His third added insult to injury for the remaining Cubs fans at Wrigley Field. In the top of the ninth, Hernandez tagged Mike Montgomery for a two-run shot, bringing the lead to an insurmountable 11-1. That would be the final, as the Dodgers punched their ticket to the World Series for the first time since 1988.

It proved to be a record-setting night for Hernandez.

Kiké Hernandez: most HR by a Dodger in a postseason game (3, also ties MLB record), most RBI by a Dodger in a postseason game (7) — Eric Stephen (@truebluela) October 20, 2017





Hernandez’s seven RBI actually set a League Championship record. No player had ever done that before.

Oddly enough, he predicted this big game … well, kind of.

Before the game, Kiké Hernandez texted his mom who's in Puerto Rico that he would hit a home run. He hit 3. pic.twitter.com/p1u9fgShLn — SB Nation (@SBNation) October 20, 2017





Look away now, Cubs fans, because the next thing you’re about to read is depressing. Hernandez’s seven RBI from Game 5 is just one fewer than the Cubs scored in the entire series. In five games, they scored a total of eight runs.