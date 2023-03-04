Kiké Hernandez recalls embarrassing bathroom incident during 2020 playoffs

Hernandez recalls embarrassing bathroom incident during 2020 playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

In an effort to help fans get to know Kiké Hernandez a little better, the Boston Red Sox social team produced a video asking the super utility man about his most embarrassing in-game moment.

Much like Hernandez's digestive system, that plan backfired.

Hernandez recalled a hilarious bathroom-related story from the 2020 MLB postseason when he played for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He explained his embarrassing moment to then-teammate Justin Turner, who reunited with him on the Red Sox during the offseason.

Hernandez: "2020 playoffs I had a tooth infection so I was taking antibiotics for my infection, and one of the side effects was diarrhea. And we had a big out in a big situation during the NLDS, and I screamed, 'F yeah.' I was DH'ing and I thought I farted. I went out to lead off the inning, I struck out on three pitches. When I went in the dugout, went straight to the bathroom, pulled my pants down, completely sharted."

Turner: "So you're saying you misjudged a fart?"

Hernandez: "No, what I'm saying is I s--t my pants during a game in the playoffs."

Watch the comical exchange below:

Fortunately for Hernandez, that wasn't the only event that made the 2020 playoffs memorable. The Dodgers went on to win the World Series.

Now, Hernandez and Turner enter the 2022 season as two of the most important players on the roster. Hernandez will replace Xander Bogaerts as the full-time shortstop while Turner takes over J.D. Martinez's role as the designated hitter.