Kiké Hernandez has perfect reaction to Red Sox re-signing Kevin Plawecki

Kiké Hernandez has perfect reaction to Sox re-signing Plawecki originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Kiké Hernandez had a fitting celebration after the Boston Red Sox signed catcher Kevin Plawecki to a new contract.

Once the Red Sox announced they had signed Plawecki and avoided arbitration with a one-year deal, Hernandez reacted with a perfect tweet for the occasion.

"I’m in the corner, watching you sign it, ohhhh ohhhh ohhhhh!!!" he tweeted at Plawecki.

I’m in the corner, watching you sign it, ohhhh ohhhh ohhhhh!!! @kplawecki26 https://t.co/5mrRSUIWsP — Enrique Hernández (@kikehndez) December 1, 2021

Hernandez's tweet is a reference to Plawecki's walk-up song and Boston's 2021 postseason anthem, "Dancing On My Own" by Calum Scott and Tiesto. The Red Sox famously sang along to the 2016 hit after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series.

With Plawecki in the fold for 2022, and "Dancing On My Own" likely to be his walk-up song for the campaign, we can expect it to be the team's anthem again next season. It looks like Hernandez will make sure that's the case.