Kiké Hernandez blasts MLB for Red Sox' short All-Star break

Kiké Hernandez blasts MLB for Sox' short All-Star break

The upcoming MLB All-Star break will be an abbreviated respite for the Boston Red Sox.

Two days after the All-Star Game on July 15, the Red Sox are scheduled to begin a series with the Yankees in New York. All other teams will return to action the following day.

That isn't sitting right with Red Sox outfielder Kiké Hernandez.

"I guess 28 teams need four days off and two teams don't, so whatever," Hernandez said Friday. "I'm obviously not an All-Star and I definitely feel we need a fourth day. For the guys who made the All-Star Game, I mean, it sucks. ...

"It's tough but hey, MLB likes money and Red Sox-Yankees makes money, so let there be money."

It's a valid point, especially with five Red Sox players set to participate in the All-Star Game. Those players -- Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez, Nathan Eovaldi and Matt Barnes -- will have to travel from Colorado to New York shortly after the festivities. That isn't much of a break.

Regardless, the Red Sox will have to play the cards they've been dealt.

They'll finish off the first half with a three-game series vs. the Philadelphia Phillies. As of Friday, Boston holds a 2.5-game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East and a nine-game lead over the Yankees.