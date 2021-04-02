Kiké Hernández is first Red Sox to do this on Opening Day in 13 years
Kiké Hernández is first Red Sox to do this on Opening Day in 13 years originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The Boston Red Sox didn't start their 2021 season well, at least not on offense. The team managed just two hits against the Orioles, and the hits came nearly eight innings apart.
Even despite the minimal offensive output, Kiké Hernández managed to do something that no Red Sox player had done in 13 years.
According to the Red Sox Notes Twitter account, Hernández's first-inning single off John Means marked the first time since 2008 that the Red Sox notched a base hit in their first plate appearance of the season. The last Boston player to do that was Dustin Pedroia.
Since Pedroia's single in the Tokyo Dome against the Oakland Athletics, the Red Sox Opening Day lead-off batters had gone 0-12. Only one of them managed to reach base on an error. Here are the results of each season-opening plate appearance since that time.
Year
Player
Result
2008
Dustin Pedroia
Single
2009
Jacoby Ellsbury
Strikeout
2010
Jacoby Ellsbury
Lineout
2011
Jacoby Ellsbury
Reached on an error
2012
Jacoby Ellsbury
Flyout
2013
Jacoby Ellsbury
Popout
2014
Daniel Nava
Groundout
2015
Mookie Betts
Popout
2016
Mookie Betts
Strikeout
2017
Dustin Pedroia
Groundout
2018
Mookie Betts
Flyout
2019
Andrew Benintendi
Groundout
2020
Andrew Benintendi
Groundout
2021
Kiké Hernández
Single
Needless to say, the Sox kickstarting the season with a hit was a long time coming. While that represented 50 percent of their offensive output on the day, it was still a great way for Hernández to get his first season as a Red Sox started.
It was also a nice way to pay tribute to the recently-retired Pedroia, as Hernández was starting at second base on Friday.
If Hernández can continue to swing well out of the leadoff spot, that would be great news for Boston. They struggled to generate much out of that position last year, but perhaps Hernández will lock down that role long-term.