Kijani Wright transfers to Vanderbilt from Southern California

FILE - Southern California forward Kijani Wright (33) warms up before an NCAA college basketball game against Oregon State in Corvallis, Ore., Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington has added Kijani Wright as a transfer from Southern California, giving him a 6-foot-9 former McDonald's All-American for his first roster., Tuesday, May 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington has added Kijani Wright as a transfer from Southern California, giving him a 6-foot-9 former McDonald's All-American for his first roster.

Byington announced the addition Tuesday.

Wright averaged 3.9 points and 2.6 rebounds in 12 minutes in his 28 games played as a sophomore at USC. He scored a career-high 12 points against Oregon State in February.

Byington said Wright will be extremely key for the Commodores' success in his debut season.

“He has great size, but I’m really impressed by his athleticism and movement for his size," Byington said. "It’s going to be an exciting summer working with him and developing his game. He will be great in our ball screen actions as well as playing both on the perimeter and around the rim.”

Wright shot 58.4% overall and 71.4% at the free-throw line. He played 29 games coming off the bench as a freshman. He played at Sierra Canyon High School in California and was the 38th overall recruit nationally. He played for the U.S. U16 national team that won the FIBA Americas Championships.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball